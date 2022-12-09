Personalities

Britney Spears’ husband thinks her lack of privacy is toxic.

Sam Asghari urged the “Gimme More” singer’s fans to give her more privacy, saying in an Instagram story he makes a point not to post about the pop star.

“I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 247,” Asghari said Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I ask for permission if I ever do.”

Asghari’s remarks follow strange posts on Spears’ Instagram account that commenters described as “super suspicious.”

One post showed Spears nude on a beach, while another featured a tribute to her estranged sons, causing speculation the singer was hacked.

She also shared a tribute last week to her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, months after a feud in which the elder sibling sent a cease-and-desist letter.

Spears’ account went dark Tuesday and was back up Thursday.

***

A probe into the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is underway at ABC to ensure the “GMA3” co-anchors’ affair didn’t breach their contracts or entail the use of any company resources, TMZ reports.

The network’s human resources and legal departments are investigating the romance, which made headlines last week and reportedly started after both parties ended their marriages in August, sources with knowledge of the affair told the outlet.

The investigation was initiated after higher-ups including ABC News President Kim Godwin took the colleagues off the air Monday.

Robach and Holmes were reported last week to be “comfortable dating in the open” following their splits from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. Both couples tied the knot in 2010.