Personalities

Ye is bringing “Donda 2” to his own platform.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West announced that his forthcoming album — which he’s set to premiere in Miami on Tuesday — will be available only on his Stem Player listening device rather than streaming services.

In a flurry of Instagram posts on Thursday night, Ye explained his decision, accusing streaming services of reducing the value of music.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he wrote in a post that included a preview of presumably a new song. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes.

“It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Ye’s Stem Player, released in 2021, allows listeners to isolate various elements of a song (such as vocals, bass and drums) to create their own remix. The device sells for $200 and originally shipped with the first “Donda.”

***

Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Pearlman had roles on the TV version of “The Purge” and “Chicago Justice,” according to a biography on her personal website. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.