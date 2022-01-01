Personalities

It’s official: Dwayne Johnson says there’s “no chance” he’ll return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, putting former co-star Vin Diesel between the Rock and a fast place.
In a November Instagram post, after years of tension, Diesel implored his former co-star in November to reprise the role of Luke Hobbs in the 10th installment of the popular film series — complete with references to their children, invoking the legacy of late star Paul Walker and beseeching Johnson to “fulfill your destiny.”
As it turns out, the “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff star had already made his decision and was surprised by Diesel’s overture.
“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson recently said in a sprawling interview with CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”
Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head isn’t due to a hairstyle trend. The Emmy Award winner is suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.
Pinkett Smith opened up about having the disease in a video shared on social media last week.
“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” she said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”
“So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide,” the 50-year-old “Matrix Resurrections” star added. “So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”
The “Red Table Talk” producer and co-host cheekily captioned the clip, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends... period!”
— From wire reports