Personalities

It’s official: Dwayne Johnson says there’s “no chance” he’ll return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, putting former co-star Vin Diesel between the Rock and a fast place.

In a November Instagram post, after years of tension, Diesel implored his former co-star in November to reprise the role of Luke Hobbs in the 10th installment of the popular film series — complete with references to their children, invoking the legacy of late star Paul Walker and beseeching Johnson to “fulfill your destiny.”

As it turns out, the “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff star had already made his decision and was surprised by Diesel’s overture.

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson recently said in a sprawling interview with CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

