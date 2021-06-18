Personalities

Michael Cimino, the straight star of Hulu’s gay-themed coming-of-age series “Love, Victor,” says he has been criticized by some people in the LGBTQ community and even some of his own family members. He said the former went as far as threatening his life.
In a new interview with Attitude, Cimino — who plays the titular Victor — says: “I got some homophobic comments. I kind of expected that to happen. I didn’t expect it from my own family members, though.”
He added, “Some of them reached out, saying, ‘You used to be so cool; now you’re so gay.’ I chalk it up to ignorance. People have that programming and they often don’t have to evolve and try to push past that.”
The 21-year-old Las Vegas native is of Puerto Rican and Italian-German descent and has spoken before of the racism he faced growing up. But he told IndieWire in a 2020 interview that his community had its own issues with prejudice.
***
With only days to go before her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to respond to her fans’ questions, including whether she thinks that she’ll ever perform live again.
Spears posted a brief video Thursday afternoon answering inquiries such as what was her favorite business trip (“A trip to Italy; Donatella Versace, she flew me there to stay in her beautiful villa; she fine and dined us, huge fashion shows, it was really, really fun”) and what is her shoe size (it’s 7).
After a jump cut, she said, “The question is, ‘Am I ready to take the stage again, am I gonna take the stage again, will I ever take the stage again?’ I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself.” She smiled.
“So. That’s it.”
The video garnered 3.2 million views in its first 18 hours. She has not performed live since 2018 as her conservatorship saga has drawn out.
— From wire reports