Personalities

Michael Cimino, the straight star of Hulu’s gay-themed coming-of-age series “Love, Victor,” says he has been criticized by some people in the LGBTQ community and even some of his own family members. He said the former went as far as threatening his life.

In a new interview with Attitude, Cimino — who plays the titular Victor — says: “I got some homophobic comments. I kind of expected that to happen. I didn’t expect it from my own family members, though.”

He added, “Some of them reached out, saying, ‘You used to be so cool; now you’re so gay.’ I chalk it up to ignorance. People have that programming and they often don’t have to evolve and try to push past that.”

The 21-year-old Las Vegas native is of Puerto Rican and Italian-German descent and has spoken before of the racism he faced growing up. But he told IndieWire in a 2020 interview that his community had its own issues with prejudice.

***

With only days to go before her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to respond to her fans’ questions, including whether she thinks that she’ll ever perform live again.