Personalities

A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday.

The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” Valencia said.

Martin’s publicist did not immediately return a message asking for comment.

It was not immediately known who requested the restraining order. Valencia said he could not provide further details because the order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

***

Peter Brook, a British theater and film director known for an influential and distinguished career that saw him garner worldwide acclaim, died in Paris on Saturday. He was 97.

The Tony Award winner directed the film adaptations of his best stage works as well as the 1963 movie “Lord of the Flies.” Brook won Tonys for Best Direction in 1966 for his interpretation of Peter Weiss’ “Marat/Sade” and in 1970 for the production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” He was also the recipient of an Olivier Award, an Emmy and an International Emmy during his seven-decade career.

Brook was married to actress Natasha Parry from 1951 before she died after a stroke in 2015. They are survived by two children, Irina and Simon, both of whom are directors.

***

From a mean girl to a married woman. Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she and financier Bader Shammas have tied the knot and she is “the luckiest woman in the world.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” said the “Mean Girls” star, 36, saying she is “stunned that you are my husband” as well as her “life and my everything.”