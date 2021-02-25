Personalities

The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday stemming from an incident in November, admitting that the rocker’s blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn’t warrant the charges.
Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge, consuming alcohol in a closed area, the Gateway National Recreation Area. Better known as Sandy Hook, it is an Atlantic Ocean peninsula with views of New York City.
Facing a judge and more than 100 onlookers in a video conference, Springsteen sat next to lawyer Mitchell Ansell and said he was aware it was illegal to consume alcohol at the park.
“I had two small shots of tequila,” Springsteen said in response to questions from an assistant U.S. attorney. The case was heard in federal court because the park is considered federal land.
U.S. Magistrate Anthony Mautone fined Springsteen $500 for the offense, plus $40 in court fees.
According to a document written by park police at the time of the incident, Springsteen told a park officer he had done two shots in the previous 20 minutes but wouldn’t take a preliminary breath test before he was arrested. Mautone said Wednesday that the preliminary test is not required, and is not admissible .
When he took a breath test at the ranger station, Springsteen’s blood-alcohol was .02, a quarter of the New Jersey’s legal limit , prosecutors said Wednesday.
***
Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward.
The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive , Los Angeles police said. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs. One escaped, but has been recovered safely.
It’s not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his client, police said. Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs Koji and Gustav with no questions asked, a representative said.
—The Associated Press