Personalities

Justin Bieber can leave even a room full of elite athletes, actors and A-listers starstruck.

The invite-only guests at Friday’s first of two nights of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend” crushed around a small stage-in-the-round under a tent at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., to get close to Bieber, who hopped, bopped and shimmied through a 45-minute set as the evening’s headliner.

The crowd included Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, TV host Lauren Sánchez; “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos; and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

With a spare five-piece band, the 27-year-old pop star played a set that leaned heavily on recent songs, including “Somebody,” “Hold On,” “Ghost” and “As I Am,” with a few nods to the past, like 2015’s “What Do You Mean?”

It was one of a week full of entertainment events leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

***

The “Dr. Phil” show is hitting back at current and former employees’ allegations that the daytime talk show fosters an environment of volatile, toxic and even racist behavior.

The titular Phil McGraw, who isn’t licensed though he does hold a doctorate in clinical psychology, “categorically denies racist conduct and [the show’s network] CBS does not tolerate racist conduct,” the TV personality’s lawyer H. Patrick Morris told BuzzFeed News in a statement, responding to the outlet’s report on Thursday.

“Everyone was just pretty miserable. You would walk into the building and there was just a palpable dread and anxiety,” a former employee told BuzzFeed.

The allegations echo those made against “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” also on CBS, which has faced an onslaught of claims of a toxic environment. The show will conclude this year after 19 seasons.