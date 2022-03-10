Personalities

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate.

In recent days, reports have circulated online that DiCaprio donated $10 million to an organization to benefit Ukraine, which those reports said was his grandmother’s native country. Neither the donation nor DiCaprio’s heritage was accurate, a person close to the actor said on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

DiCaprio has, however, donated to the humanitarian groups CARE, International Rescue Committee, the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of Ukraine, the person close to DiCaprio said. No dollar amounts were provided.

DiCaprio met with Vladimir Putin in 2010 for a St. Petersburg conference on the endangered Siberian tiger. An outspoken environmental advocate, DiCaprio is a messenger for peace for the UNHCR.

***

It’s one and done for Nick Cannon’s talk show.

“Nick Cannon,” a New York-set syndicated program that launched last September, has been canceled by producers after one season.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on ‘Nick Cannon,’” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the Debmar-Mercury syndication company, said Thursday.

Employees were informed Thursday that it would be the final day of the daytime talk show’s production, Variety reported. New episodes that have already been taped are expected to air into May.

The “Nick Cannon” talk show regularly featured celebrity interviews, with guests this month including “The Nanny” actress Fran Drescher, “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik and pop star Robin Thicke.

Cannon, 41, rose to fame on the sketch comedy show “All That,” and is known for hosting reality series.