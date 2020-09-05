Personalities

In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.
The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas — more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months. .
About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open; those in the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. Theaters that are operating are limiting audiences to a maximum of 50% capacity to distance moviegoers from one another. “Tenet” played in 2,810 North American locations, about three-fourths of what most major releases typically launch in.
Not in the film’s favor: Audiences didn’t love Nolan’s latest time-bender. They gave the thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, a “B” CinemaScore, the lowest grade for a Nolan release since 2006’s “The Prestige.”
***
In the latest twist of the saga between HBO host John Oliver and the city of Danbury, Conn., Mayor Mark Boughton has agreed to Oliver’s proposal to rename the city’s sewage plant after him if Oliver donates $55,000 to local charities.
That is, with one condition: Oliver attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the city he has now famously pilloried.
Boughton made the announcement on WTNH-TV’s “Capitol Report” Sunday morning following an extended back-and-forth that began when Oliver ridiculed Danbury on a recent “Last Week Tonight” episode.
The jabs continued Sunday. Boughton said that, should Oliver not accept the offer, he’s “already talking to the two Jimmys [comedians Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel] and to Noah [comedian Trevor Noah].”
The mayor also appeared in the video next to a port-a-potty outside of the $110 million plant, which he named in Oliver’s honor.
— From wire reports