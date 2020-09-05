Personalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas — more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months. .

About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open; those in the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. Theaters that are operating are limiting audiences to a maximum of 50% capacity to distance moviegoers from one another. “Tenet” played in 2,810 North American locations, about three-fourths of what most major releases typically launch in.

Not in the film’s favor: Audiences didn’t love Nolan’s latest time-bender. They gave the thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, a “B” CinemaScore, the lowest grade for a Nolan release since 2006’s “The Prestige.”

***