Personalities

Britney Spears won’t face a criminal charge over a battery accusation from her housekeeper after the Ventura County District Attorney office found there was insufficient evidence because of a “lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”
District Attorney Erik Nasarenko made the announcement Wednesday after reviewing the Aug. 16 incident which stemmed from an argument between Spears and the housekeeper over the care of Spears’ dog. The housekeeper filed a report accusing the pop star of slapping the phone out of her hand.
The allegation came with Spears in the middle of a court battle over her conservatorship.
***
Speculation is raining down on Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian due to his new song “Hurricane.”
Some have interpreted the song as West admitting to an affair, with a source telling People magazine that “Hurricane” is “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology...”
Neither West nor Kardashian have publicly commented on the song’s meaning. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after more than six years of marriage. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the Grammy winner have four children together.
***
ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
The album “Voyage,” is set to be released Nov. 5, and a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
The group has been creating the holographic live show with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic. They call it “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.”
The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group by Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75.
— From wire reports