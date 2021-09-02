Personalities

Britney Spears won’t face a criminal charge over a battery accusation from her housekeeper after the Ventura County District Attorney office found there was insufficient evidence because of a “lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko made the announcement Wednesday after reviewing the Aug. 16 incident which stemmed from an argument between Spears and the housekeeper over the care of Spears’ dog. The housekeeper filed a report accusing the pop star of slapping the phone out of her hand.

The allegation came with Spears in the middle of a court battle over her conservatorship.

***

Speculation is raining down on Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian due to his new song “Hurricane.”

Some have interpreted the song as West admitting to an affair, with a source telling People magazine that “Hurricane” is “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology...”