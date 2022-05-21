Personalities

The drama continues at the explosive Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial with Depp possibly returning to the witness stand on Monday.

The 36-year-old “Aquaman” star’s lawyers will call ex-husband Depp on Monday, on the 23rd day of the former couple’s tumultuous defamation trial, according to sources.

The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, will likely be the third witness. This is expected to be the concluding week.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million linked to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which the actress referred to herself as “a public representing domestic abuse.” She has countersued for $100 million.

Both former spouses previously testified over the course of multiple days.

During Depp’s initial testimony, he admitted to drug usage but denied all of Heard’s allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

***

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Aimee was among those who escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer, Sharon Osbourne and others who work in the space said.

Aimee Osbourne’s producer also escaped the blaze in the two story commercial building that houses several studios and music-making spaces. It took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer. “Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire,” Osbourne said.