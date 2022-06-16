Personalities

James Patterson is apologizing for saying white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism,” comments the best-selling author had made during an interview with The Sunday Times in London.

Facing widespread criticism on social media, Patterson tweeted this week, “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

Patterson, promoting his memoir, “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” told the Times in a story that ran last weekend he worried white men were having difficulties finding work in film and publishing.

“Can you get a job?” he wondered. “Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers.”

The 75-year-old Patterson himself has thrived like few others, publishing multiple bestsellers each year, including novels and children’s books. He is ranked with J.K. Rowling and a handful of others as among the world’s richest writers.

***

Camille Vasquez, who garnered a big following as Johnny Depp’s attorney in his defamation trial, will again represent the actor in an upcoming case, court documents show.

Depp faces a lawsuit from a location manager, Gregory Brooks, who accuses the actor of punching him twice in the ribs while making the 2018 movie “City of Lies,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Brooks claims the incident occurred after he informed Depp they were running out of time during production. He alleges Depp said he’d give him $100,000 to hit him in the face.

Depp, 58, is scheduled to go to a Los Angeles courthouse July 25, according to ET.

Vasquez works for the Brown Rudnick law firm and was promoted to partner this month after Depp won his defamation trial over ex-wife Amber Heard.