Personalities

Vanessa Hudgens is ready to strike a chord on the Academy Awards red carpet.

Hudgens, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated musical “Tick, Tick... Boom,” will be one of the hosts of Sunday’s Oscars red carpet show, producers announced Wednesday.

She’ll be joined by actor and entertainer Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell as hosts of the red carpet show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

“The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night,” Wednesday’s announcement said.

The red carpet show will lead into the main Oscars ceremony, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are hosting the Oscars, marking the first time the Academy Awards have featured three women hosting the show.

***

“Blonde,” the long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, will reportedly serve as Netflix’s first original film to be rated NC-17.

The rating, seen on Motion Picture Association’s Classification and Rating Administration bulletin, says the film will receive the rare rating “for some sexual content.”

This designation would be a first for the streaming service, according to The Playlist.

Director Andrew Dominik, who also penned the script based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book of the same name, told Screen Daily last month that he disagreed with the would-be U.S. rating.

“If I look at an episode of [HBO’s] ‘Euphoria,’ it’s far more graphic than anything going on in ‘Blonde,’” he told the outlet.

Reps for Netflix and the Motion Picture Association did not respond to requests for comment.