Personalities

Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza’s closing lineup after crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, was set as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9 p.m. instead.

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a July 25 performance at the Rolling Loud Festival. While on stage, he called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. DaBaby’s representatives didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment. A person who answered the phone Sunday at his label, South Coast Music Group, and did not give his name said, “No comment.”

The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement posted early Saturday on Facebook.