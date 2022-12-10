Personalities

Pop musician Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut after writing an original script for a Searchlight Pictures film.

The studio behind the Oscar-winning movies “Nomadland,” “The Shape of Water” and “Birdman” announced the move in a statement Friday.

Swift is deep into the Oscars push for her music video and short film, “All Too Well,” which was a part of the 2021 rerelease of her “Red” album. The film, a semi-autobiographical narrative of a crumbling relationship, had special screenings at Tribeca Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Throughout her career, Swift has directed her own music videos.

Her recent “All Too Well” video, which features the 10-minute version of her song of the same name, and her subsequent awards have signaled a shift from music videos to short films.

***

A new R. Kelly album released early Friday morning while the disgraced R&B star serves prison time was quickly yanked off of streaming platforms.

“I Admit It” featured such song titles as “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love” and “Good Ole Days,” and was initially uploaded by Universal Music Group-owned distributor Ingrooves, TMZ reported. But by Friday afternoon, the opus was removed from major services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

It was unclear how the 13-track project ended up on streaming platforms, but a representative for Sony’s Legacy Recordings said the company was not involved, according to Billboard.

“It’s an unauthorized release of music. It’s stolen music,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s attorney, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

R. Kelly, 55, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York on June 29. Kelly was also convicted of several child pornography charges on Sept. 14 in his hometown of Chicago.