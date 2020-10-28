Personalities

Khloe Kardashian disclosed that she battled coronavirus earlier this year.

The reality star’s COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed in a clip released Wednesday to promote an upcoming episode of her E! Network series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“I have been in my room,” Kardashian says in a selfie video that she recorded as she was overcoming the virus. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The promo does not disclose when Kardashian, 36, tested positive for the virus. She said her symptoms included vomiting, shaking and “the craziest headache.”

Toward the end of the video, Kardashian expressed optimism that the world will get through the pandemic if everyone follows orders, and stressed the severity of the virus.

In July, Kanye West — who is married to Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian — told Forbes that he battled COVID-19 toward the beginning of the year. He said his symptoms included chills and shaking.

