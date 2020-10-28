Personalities

Khloe Kardashian disclosed that she battled coronavirus earlier this year.
The reality star’s COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed in a clip released Wednesday to promote an upcoming episode of her E! Network series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
“I have been in my room,” Kardashian says in a selfie video that she recorded as she was overcoming the virus. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
The promo does not disclose when Kardashian, 36, tested positive for the virus. She said her symptoms included vomiting, shaking and “the craziest headache.”
Toward the end of the video, Kardashian expressed optimism that the world will get through the pandemic if everyone follows orders, and stressed the severity of the virus.
In July, Kanye West — who is married to Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian — told Forbes that he battled COVID-19 toward the beginning of the year. He said his symptoms included chills and shaking.
***
Outlaw country singer songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” and “Old Five and Dimers Like Me,” has died He was 81.
His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke.
Born in Corsicana, Texas, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early ‘70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.
Shaver’s lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare’s publishing company.
His big break came when Jennings recorded several of Shaver’s songs for his 1973 album “Honky Tonk Heroes,” which helped popularize the outlaw country genre and turn the maverick country artists into legends.
— From wire reports