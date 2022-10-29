Gerald Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, died Thursday in New York City. He was 97.

New Jersey’s first poet laureate who wrote more than a dozen books, Stern died at Calvary Hospice, according to his longtime partner, Anne Marie Macari. A statement from Macari, released Saturday by publisher WW Norton, did not include the cause of death.

The balding, round-eyed Stern, who won the National Book Award in 1998 for the anthology “This Time,” was sometimes mistaken in person for Allen Ginsberg and often compared to Walt Whitman. He regarded “The One Thing in Life,” from the 1977 collection “Lucky Life,” as the poem that best defined him.

His honors also included being a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1991 for “Leaving Another Kingdom” and receiving such lifetime achievement awards as the Ruth Lilly Prize and the Wallace Stevens Award. In 2013, the Library of Congress gave him the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for “Early Collected Poems.”

Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Friday night’s World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia in Houston.

With a giant U.S. flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

He continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight.” But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

Burton then picked up correctly with “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air” and finished uneventfully.