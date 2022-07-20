Personalities

Justin Bieber will resume his “Justice” world tour on July 31 after contracting a virus that left his face partially paralyzed, a representative for the singer told Variety this week.

According to his website, the “Ghost” hit-maker will return to the stage at the summer music festival in Lucca, Italy, before traveling to Denmark, Sweden, Norway and other locations in Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. No North American tour dates are currently listed on the itinerary.

Last month, the Grammy winner postponed his remaining North American tour dates after developing Ramsay Hunt syndrome — defined by the Mayo Clinic as a shingles outbreak that occurs in people who have had chickenpox and affects the nerve near one ear, causing one-sided paralysis and hearing loss.

“As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome ... This eye is not blinking. I can’t smile in this side of my face. This nostril will not move. ... So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Directly addressing fans who were “frustrated” by the canceled shows, Bieber said he was “just physically, obviously not capable of doing them.”

***

The death of stand-up comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide.

Knight, whose given name is Jakim Maulana, starred in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth” and the Peacock comedy “Bust Down.” The 28-year-old’s body was discovered at an embankment on July 14, according to an online record for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The record had a gunshot wound to the head listed under the cause of death. The manner of death was listed as suicide.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3400 block of Atlantic Street , a spokesperson for the coroner told the L.A. Times this week.