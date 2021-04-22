Personalities

Rapper Cardi B took issue Thursday with a congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.
Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., said he had received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards as “inconsistent with basic decency.” She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.”
Grothman joined many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers.
Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like the murder conviction this week of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!” Cardi B tweeted. “I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”
Grothman’s spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
***
“Master of None” is mastering a semi-under-the-radar return.
The Netflix comedy, starring Aziz Ansari, returns for its third season next month, the verified Netflix Queue account tweeted Wednesday when it shared “just a taste of what’s coming to Netflix (in The US) this May!”
Unlike the first two seasons, which focused on the experiences of Ansari’s Dev, the third installment is believed to put Denise (Lena Waithe) front and center, Variety reports.
The second season debuted in May 2017.
Ansari, 38, and Waithe, 36, took home an Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy in 2017 for the second season episode, “Thanksgiving,” which looks at years of Denise’s family’s Thanksgiving celebrations, which included Dev, and her experience in coming out as a lesbian.
— From wire reports