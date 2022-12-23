Personalities

All Meek Mill wants is for families to spend Christmas together.

The Philadelphia-born “On My Soul” rapper, 35, is helping nearly two dozen families with incarcerated relatives this holiday season, according to a release shared on Christmas Eve.

He paid for the bail of 20 women incarcerated in the Riverside Correctional Facility, located in the City of Brotherly Love, who otherwise couldn’t afford to go home for the holidays.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” said Mill, born Robert Williams.

He also gave each of the women a gift card intended for groceries or presents.

As a result of his own experience being incarcerated, Mill said he empathizes with “what these women and their families are going through.

“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail,” he continued, according to the release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

***

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC on Saturday.

No further details were released.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC president Dana White said in the statement. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”