Personalities

Britney Spears has secured a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he attempted to crash her wedding in Thousand Oaks last week.

A judge ruled during an arraignment Monday that Alexander can’t contact or disturb his ex-wife for at least the next three years. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $100,000 bail.

On Thursday, Alexander showed up to Spears’ wedding unannounced and uninvited . Security apprehended him after a quick struggle, with police saying he was armed with a knife.

Alexander was arrested that same day on suspicion of three misdemeanor charges: battery, trespassing and refusing to leave private property. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for felony grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property, connected to an unrelated incident in North Carolina .

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends and had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in 2004. Only 55 hours later, the marriage was annulled.

***

Pop star Lizzo has rerecorded a song, stripping out an offending lyric that she learned was ableist.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,’” she said Monday on Twitter. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

The song contained the line, as she sings over a Beastie Boys sample, “Hold my bag / Do you see this s---?/ I’m a sp-z.”

Disability advocates immediately lashed out on Twitter, informing her the word “sp-z” is a slur, given that it’s actually a derogatory term for spasticity, a diagnosis accompanying painful conditions.

Lizzo apologized and reworked the offending line so that “I’m a sp-z” has now been changed to “Hold me back,” according to The Guardian.

The song is on her upcoming release, “Special,” due out July 15.