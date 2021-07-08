Personalities

Queen Elizabeth II visited the set of “Coronation Street” to mark the long-running television soap’s 60th birthday.

The monarch was all smiles as she met Thursday with veteran cast and crew of the show, walked along the storied cobbled street and visited the studio where the interior of the Rovers Return pub is filmed.

It was the second time the queen, 95, has visited Coronation Street — the first time was in the early 1980s, at the show’s original studios in Manchester.

The show, which focuses on the lives of residents of the fictional northern English town of Weatherfield, is the world’s longest-running drama series.

***

Sara Bareilles and her hit musical are returning to Broadway.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter will reprise her role as Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress” when it comes to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 2. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced Wednesday the production will run until Jan. 9, 2022.