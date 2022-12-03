Personalities

Donald Trump’s announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck.

The network has confirmed it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump’s son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.

Her exit is said to be amicable and based solely on company protocol, but it comes after Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News parent Fox Corp., made it clear he does not support the former president’s decision to pursue the White House again. While criticism of Trump on Fox News has been muted, the editorial pages of Murdoch’s print outlets the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal have been harsh in their assessments.

Lara Trump has not appeared on the network since the week of Trump’s Nov. 15 announcement that he is running for president for a third time. She could still appear on Fox News as a guest without pay.

***

Host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA had some big news to share on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

During her opening monologue, Palmer dramatically revealed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump for the first time on live TV. Later in the show, SZA announced the release date for her next album while performing her latest single, “Shirt.”

Palmer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of more than a year, Darius Daulton Jackson, who shared an Instagram video of his partner celebrating behind the scenes of “SNL.” In the clip, a “relieved” Palmer says she “can’t wait to eat and lay down and sleep and just be so happy.”

During her first performance of the night, SZA made a pretty major announcement of her own: Her highly anticipated sophomore album, “S.O.S.,” is scheduled to arrive Friday — five years after the release of her hit debut record, “Ctrl.”