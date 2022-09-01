Personalities

Authorities in New Jersey released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey, who is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention last month. The documentation released Wednesday by Cherry Hill police was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details regarding the allegations. Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are also blurred and contain no audio.

Busey, 78, faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment. He maintains his innocence. The charges stem from alleged actions Aug. 12-14 at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in the southern Jersey town, which is a suburb of Philadelphia. Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was scheduled as a featured guest for the three-day event, but the company running the convention said he was removed when it received a complaint from attendees.

Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari are exiting “Saturday Night Live” ahead of the sketch comedy show’s 48th season. The Los Angeles Times confirmed Thursday that the trio of comedians are the latest cast members to leave the series after the departures of Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon in May.

Villaseñor joined “SNL” in the show’s 42nd season in 2016. She was known during her time on the program for delivering lively impressions of Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Moffat also made his “SNL” debut during Season 42. He entertained fans of the series with impressions of Eric Trump and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as “Weekend Update” characters Guy Who Just Bought a Boat and Film Critic Terry Fink.

Athari just started on “SNL” last year during Season 47 alongside fellow newcomers James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. He has played standout characters such as improv artist Angelo and stand-up robot Laughingtosh 3000.