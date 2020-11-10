Personalities

NBC is going to Who-ville.

Dr. Seuss’ beloved “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is being adapted into a two-hour musical, called “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical,” that “breathes new life into this timeless story,” NBC announced Tuesday.

Matthew Morrison, who starred as teacher and glee club coach Will Schuester on “Glee,” will play the infamous Grinch, alongside Denis O’Hare as the older version of the dog Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and newcomer Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

The production will be staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London and will air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

***

***

Keith Richards is so old-school that when he does his interviews — he’ll do so from a landline.

The Rolling Stones icon isn’t a fan of technology. Years ago he admitted to not owning an iPod when the device was most popular. He’s one of the few people who hasn’t downloaded Zoom during the pandemic. And he doesn’t even own a cell phone.