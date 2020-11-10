Personalities

NBC is going to Who-ville.
Dr. Seuss’ beloved “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is being adapted into a two-hour musical, called “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical,” that “breathes new life into this timeless story,” NBC announced Tuesday.
Matthew Morrison, who starred as teacher and glee club coach Will Schuester on “Glee,” will play the infamous Grinch, alongside Denis O’Hare as the older version of the dog Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and newcomer Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.
The production will be staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London and will air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
***
***
Keith Richards is so old-school that when he does his interviews — he’ll do so from a landline.
The Rolling Stones icon isn’t a fan of technology. Years ago he admitted to not owning an iPod when the device was most popular. He’s one of the few people who hasn’t downloaded Zoom during the pandemic. And he doesn’t even own a cell phone.
The unbothered 76-year-old rocker has been home for a full year now — a first for Richards, he reveals. He, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts wrapped part of their No Filter Tour in August 2019, and they had plans to hit the road again in May 2020, but things changed following coronavirus outbreak.
“I saw the garden grow, really quite unbelievable,” Richards explains. “Usually I come, it’s spring and suddenly it’s fall when I get back. I spent the whole summer actually admiring the garden and also doing a bit of gardening myself; watering the veggies and the stuff. I got into a more probably normal way of life, which is un-normal.”
While some performers in their seventies, including Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen, fear the pandemic is preventing them from hitting the road during their key years, Richards isn’t too concerned: “I can’t say I feel like a year has been stolen. I’ll just make up for it later.”
— From wire reports