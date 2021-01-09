Personalities

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.

***

“Nomadland” was given four awards by the National Society of Film Critics, including best picture, best cinematography, best director and best actress, making Chloe Zhao’s film the recipient of the most honors at the group’s 55th annual meeting on Saturday.

Frances McDormand was named best actress for her role in “Nomadland,” Maria Bakalova won best supporting actress for her role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and Paul Raci was given best supporting actor for his part in “Sound of Metal.”