Personalities

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.
In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.
George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.
Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.
***
“Nomadland” was given four awards by the National Society of Film Critics, including best picture, best cinematography, best director and best actress, making Chloe Zhao’s film the recipient of the most honors at the group’s 55th annual meeting on Saturday.
Frances McDormand was named best actress for her role in “Nomadland,” Maria Bakalova won best supporting actress for her role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and Paul Raci was given best supporting actor for his part in “Sound of Metal.”
Delroy Lindo won best actor for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” The other awards went to “Collective” for best foreign-language film, “Time” for best nonfiction film and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” directed by Eliza Hittman, for best screenplay.
***
Producers of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” have decided not to restart when authorities let theaters reopen in New York City, the latest casualty of COVID-19 on the Great White Way. The musical, based on Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, will abandon its spot at the August Wilson Theatre, having played over 800 performances and grossing some $124 million.
The production plans to relaunch its North American tour, which began in 2019, “this summer or as soon as performances can resume,” according to a statement. A film adaptation of the musical, announced last year, is also in the works.
— The Associated Press