Actress Alyssa Milano says she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, despite twice testing negative for the virus itself when she was sick.
On Wednesday, the “Charmed” alum shared her coronavirus story in a lengthy Instagram post detailing her myriad symptoms, which included a loss of smell, trouble breathing, drastic weight loss, “horrible” headaches and a low-grade fever. She was ill during the months of March and April.
“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt,” Milano wrote in a caption for a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask.
Despite her initial test results, Milano said she suffered “lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise” for about four months before getting a blood draw — which came back positive for coronavirus antibodies.
Earlier this week, Milano announced on Instagram that a reboot of the 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss” is in the works. In the original, Milano played Tony Danza’s onscreen daughter, Samantha Micelli, for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992.
***
A new book by former President George W. Bush will highlight an issue which now sets him apart from many of his fellow Republicans — immigration.
Crown announced Thursday that Bush’s “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” will be published March 2. The book includes 43 portraits by the 43rd president, four-color paintings of immigrants he has come to know over the years, along with biographical essays he wrote about each of them.
Bush, who served as president from 2001-2009, has often praised the contributions of immigrants, a notable contrast to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policies. As president, Bush supported a bipartisan immigration reform bill that narrowly failed to pass in 2007, with opposition coming from both liberals and conservatives. The book will serve as a companion to an upcoming exhibition at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.
