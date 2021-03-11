Personalities

Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are taking over as hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. With Thursday’s announcement by the ACM, dick clark productions and CBS, Guyton will make history as the first Black woman to host the show.

Guyton will also be at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where she’ll sing her single “Black Like Me,” which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.

Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, hosted the show solo last year when it was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville. Guyton and Urban performed together on last year’s show.

Guyton is nominated at the ACMs for new female artist of the year, while Urban is nominated three times in the musical event of the year category as both an artist and a producer. The show will air on CBS on April 18 from three Nashville music venues.

***

Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month.