Personalities

Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are taking over as hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. With Thursday’s announcement by the ACM, dick clark productions and CBS, Guyton will make history as the first Black woman to host the show.
Guyton will also be at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where she’ll sing her single “Black Like Me,” which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.
Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, hosted the show solo last year when it was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville. Guyton and Urban performed together on last year’s show.
Guyton is nominated at the ACMs for new female artist of the year, while Urban is nominated three times in the musical event of the year category as both an artist and a producer. The show will air on CBS on April 18 from three Nashville music venues.
***
Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month.
The NAACP announced Thursday that Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS. The actor-comedian will be presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.
Murphy, 59, began his career as a stand-up comic while a teenager and eventually joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He starred in the box office hit “48 Hrs.” and made his mark in a slew of films such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dr. Dolittle” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” His latest film, “Coming 2 America,” released on Amazon last week.
***
Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and will not be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki, 46, according to divorce documents obtained this week by The Associated Press.
The couple — she is 32 — separated in August 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week.
— The Associated Press