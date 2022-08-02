Personalities

Kenan Thompson will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

The history-making “Saturday Night Live” star will be honored with the 2,728th star from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson holds the distinction of being the longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member. The former Nickelodeon star joined the cast of the sketch comedy series in 2003.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in Monday’s announcement. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

******

Naomi Judd’s final will and testament reportedly has some obvious benefactors missing from its pages: the late country singer’s daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd.

Page Six reported Monday that the singer, who died in April, appointed husband Larry Strickland as executor of her estate. Judd was married to Strickland for 33 years. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he will have “full authority and discretion” over her estate and will not need to the “approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary. Judd prepared the will on Nov. 20, 2017.

Wynonna Judd is reportedly unhappy with her mother’s will and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

A legal representative for Ashley Judd did not comment, while Wynonna Judd’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

The Judds singer died from suicide on April 30, one day before she and her daughter and bandmate Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.