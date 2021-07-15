Personalities

A judge’s decision to let Britney Spears select her own lawyer in her conservatorship case gave the pop star a reason to celebrate.

Spears shared an Instagram video showing her doing cartwheels following Wednesday’s hearing.

“New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!” Spears captioned the post late Wednesday.

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today.”

Earlier Wednesday, Spears’ efforts to pick her own lawyer in the case was approved by a superior court judge in Los Angeles. Spears will be represented by lawyer Mathew Rosengart.

Spears was previously represented by Samuel Ingham, who was assigned to her.

The “Toxic” singer is fighting for her father, Jamie Spears, who controls her finances under the conservatorship, to be removed.

Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.