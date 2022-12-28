Personalities

A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where the Nobel laureate taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series and three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others.

The tribute will center on “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition drawn from her archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts; correspondence between herself and other Black women; photographs; maps she drew while working on her acclaimed novel “Beloved”; rare drafts of her novel “Song of Solomon”; and various unfinished projects. The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from Feb. 22 to June 4.

Morrison, who died in 2019 at age 88, was also known for such novels as “Sula,” “The Bluest Eye” and “Jazz.” She won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1993.

***

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, a reggae singer-songwriter and grandson of Bob Marley, was found dead in Miami-Dade County on Monday, according to reports. A Marley representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Tuesday. Marley was 31.

His death was first reported by Jamaican broadcast journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, who said Marley had been found unresponsive inside a vehicle. An official cause of death has not been released.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley, was one of many in the family to follow Bob Marley’s path as a musical artist. Growing up, Marley performed with his family’s band, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, joining them onstage as a toddler. Ziggy Marley is his uncle.

While still a teenager and after having moved to Miami, Jo Mersa Marley released his first single, dancehall track “My Girl,” with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley, Ziggy Marley’s son. His first solo album, “Comfortable,” was released in 2014. In 2019, Jo Mersa Marley, alongside his brother, Yohan Marley, dropped perhaps his most memorable single, political anthem “Burn It Down.”