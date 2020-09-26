Personalities

Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son.
Lourd announced on her social media Friday that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world. She is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.
The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd’s pregnancy was not made public. The “American Horror Story” star shared a photo of their son’s feet. The caption read “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell” with blue heart and crown emojis.
In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”
***
Singer-actors Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement after two months. The split comes after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July. They began dating this year.
Lovato, 28, has released a number of gold and platinum albums and singles, with her breakthrough role coming on Disney Channel’s TV film “Camp Rock.” This year, she released several singles, performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl and sang at the Grammys.
The Grammy-nominated singer had mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018.
Ehrich, 29, who has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work in “The Young and the Restless,” has appeared on various TV shows and films and has also released music.
Lovato, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. She revealed a relapse in June 2018 in the song “Sober.”
— The Associated Press