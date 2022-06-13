Personalities

Sean “Diddy” Combs built one of hip-hop’s biggest empires, blazing a trail with his own music television network and fashion line, and now his decorated career has earned him one of the highest honors at the BET Awards this month.

Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26, the network announced Monday. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The music mogul created the clothing line called Sean John, launched the Revolt TV with a focus on music and has his own vodka. He also produced the reality show “Making the Band” for MTV.

Past recipients include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition.

Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th annual Tony Awards honored the best of Broadway’s 2021-2022 season. Voters spread the love around, and no single dominant production emerged.

Still, it was a banner night for a gender-tweaked version of Stephen Sondheim’s classic “Company,” which honored its source material with an elaborate set and a magnetic supporting performance from Patti LuPone, and “The Lehman Trilogy,” a retelling of the rise and fall of Lehman Brothers.

“Company” won five Tonys, including the award for best revival of a musical. It was the final production Sondheim worked on before his death at age 91.

“The Lehman Trilogy” won five Tonys, too, including the best new play honor.

Also shining bright were Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop,” (two wins) which earned the prestigious award for best new musical; and “MJ,” a jukebox about Michael Jackson, which picked up four wins.