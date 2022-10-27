Personalities

Prince Harry’s memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since it was first announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10.

The book will be called “Spare” and is being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty” and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

In a statement released Thursday, the publisher summoned memories of the 1997 death of Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, and the image of Harry and his brother, William, “walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement reads in part. “For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The 416-page book will be published in 16 languages. The Duke of Sussex himself will narrate the audiobook. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry will donate proceeds from “Spare” to British charities.

Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards next month.

The Country Music Hall of Famer with such hits as “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” joins a select group of artists who have been given the award, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will be part of an all-star tribute for Jackson during the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, airing on ABC.

Jackson, 64, has been named CMA Entertainer of the Year three times and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Grammy winner has been touring, but revealed last year that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance.