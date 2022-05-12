Personalities

Country music star Naomi Judd died from suicide, her actor daughter Ashley Judd confirmed Thursday during a “Good Morning America” interview with ABC journalist Diane Sawyer.

The “Double Jeopardy” and “Twin Peaks” star spoke tearfully with Sawyer as she shared details of her mother’s April 30 death, one day before the 76-year-old musician and her elder daughter, Wynonna Judd, were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds singer, whose family had previously only said they lost her “to the disease of mental illness,” used a gun to end her life, and Ashley Judd said that she discovered her body.

Her family — including stepfather Larry Strickland and sister Wynonna — deputized Ashley to disclose the matriarch’s manner of death because “we don’t want it to be part of the gossip economy,” she said. In fact, stories about suicide had already been circulating online before Thursday’s interview with Sawyer. They also wanted anyone suffering from similar struggles to seek help before it’s too late.

***

A sequel to “This Is Spinal Tap” was announced Thursday, and all four major characters are set to return.

Rob Reiner will return as the fictional and actual director, while Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer will once again star as “one of England’s loudest bands,” Deadline reported. However, their drummer has not been announced. (Ric Parnell, who played drummer Mick Shrimpton in the original film, died last week.)

The follow-up to 1984’s beloved mockumentary is scheduled to premiere March 19, 2024, just over 40 years after the original was released.

Reiner, who debuted as a director with the original film, said the sequel will be based on a classic premise: The band is forced to get back together for one last show.

Reiner also suggested that multiple rock stars could make cameos in the sequel.