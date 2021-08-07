Personalities

Dave Chappelle is extending his stay in Detroit and plans to put the Motor City shows in the Netflix spotlight.

The comedy superstar is adding three more shows, Aug. 13, 14 and 15, to his stay at the Fillmore Detroit.

That means Chappelle will do a total of seven shows in Detroit. They will be the first live events at the venue since the March 2020 pandemic closures. They’re in addition to his previously announced performances: two shows Tuesday and one each Wednesday and Thursday.

Chappelle plans to film the Aug. 12-15 gigs — for an upcoming Netflix special.

***

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” has died. He was 70.

He died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.