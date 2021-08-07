Personalities

Dave Chappelle is extending his stay in Detroit and plans to put the Motor City shows in the Netflix spotlight.
The comedy superstar is adding three more shows, Aug. 13, 14 and 15, to his stay at the Fillmore Detroit.
That means Chappelle will do a total of seven shows in Detroit. They will be the first live events at the venue since the March 2020 pandemic closures. They’re in addition to his previously announced performances: two shows Tuesday and one each Wednesday and Thursday.
Chappelle plans to film the Aug. 12-15 gigs — for an upcoming Netflix special.
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” has died. He was 70.
He died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.
Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Orlando, Fla., Thomas was known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist.
In 1964, seven teen friends created the group’s unique blend of jazz, soul and funk, at first calling themselves the Jazziacs. They went through several iterations before settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969. The group’s other founders are brothers Ronald Bell, Robert Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.
The band has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.
Among those Thomas is survived by are his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.
