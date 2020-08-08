Bernard Bailyn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and educator of lasting influence whose “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution” transformed how many thought about the country’s formation, died Friday at home in Belmont, Mass.
Bailyn, 97, a longtime Harvard professor, had an enduring and prolific career even though he was never as widely known as Gordon Wood and other historians of the early U.S. His most prominent legacy was in forming a new narrative of the revolution itself. Along with Yale University historian Edmund S. Morgan and other contemporaries, he challenged the theory of Charles A. Beard that the founders were wealthy opportunists less interested in ideas than in power, using revolutionary rhetoric to arrange a society that primarily benefited themselves.
“Ideological Origins” won the Pulitzer Prize and Bancroft Prize in 1968. Bailyn received another Pulitzer, in 1987, for “Voyagers to the West,” which was among the first scholarly analyses of colonial era immigration from England to the New World.
***
MTV says it is ditching plans for indoor performances for its upcoming Video Music Awards, opting for outdoor shows spread across New York City instead.
Organizers had planned for some performances inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the Aug. 30 show, but say they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move them outside in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The show plans to return to Barclays for its 2021 edition.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees with nine apiece. BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performers announced so far.
***
Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday. He was 68.
Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his "generosity, passion" and sense of humor.
