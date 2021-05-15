Personalities

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to an event official.

“When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the next level, John Legend was obviously a great fit,” 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission director Phil Armstrong told the Tulsa World.

Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on May 31 at ONEOK Field.

The commission was created to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed about 300 people, most of them Black.

***

Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC.”

The two-time Oscar winner’s role in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is a sign of how broadcast networks are banking on eye-catching names and familiar stories to draw viewers in a TV universe increasingly packed with new streaming services.