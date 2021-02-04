Personalities

Actress and burlesque performer Dita Von Teese responded to abuse allegations against ex-husband, Marilyn Manson, by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several others.

Von Teese released a statement Wednesday on Instagram supporting the musician’s accusers. Von Teese and Manson were together for seven years.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” Von Teese wrote. “Had they, I would not have married him ...

“Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship,” she added. “I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal.”

On Monday, Wood identified Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, as her alleged abuser in an effort to “expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him.”

In 2007, Wood and Manson began publicly dating. She was 19; he was 37. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

Manson denied the allegations.

***