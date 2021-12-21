Personalities

Denzel Washington says he took a “master class” to prepare to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story opening on Christmas Day,

That master class consisted of starring in a movie directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile.

As an actor, Washington has some 60 films under his belt, plus two Oscars, and at 66 is universally regarded as one of the all-time greats. As a director, Washington has just completed his fourth feature.

“I don’t call myself a director,” he said matter-of-factly in an interview. “I’m still learning.”

“A Journal for Jordan” is based on the book by former New York Times editor Dana Canedy about her fiance, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons he left their baby son.

Washington directed himself in two feature films — “The Great Debaters” in 2007 and “Antwone Fisher” in 2002. But he says he’d rather stay offscreen when he’s at the helm.