Personalities

Denzel Washington says he took a “master class” to prepare to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story opening on Christmas Day,
That master class consisted of starring in a movie directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile.
As an actor, Washington has some 60 films under his belt, plus two Oscars, and at 66 is universally regarded as one of the all-time greats. As a director, Washington has just completed his fourth feature.
“I don’t call myself a director,” he said matter-of-factly in an interview. “I’m still learning.”
“A Journal for Jordan” is based on the book by former New York Times editor Dana Canedy about her fiance, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons he left their baby son.
Washington directed himself in two feature films — “The Great Debaters” in 2007 and “Antwone Fisher” in 2002. But he says he’d rather stay offscreen when he’s at the helm.
“I prefer not being in the films,” he said. “ I enjoy being a more behind-the-scenes kind of guy.”
For fans wondering why Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show was airing reruns, it wasn’t due to him taking an early holiday break.
The Emmy Award-winning reality TV kingpin revealed he was battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Cohen returned to the New York city studios on Monday after quarantining for 10 days. This was the second time he tested positive for the virus.
“I am so happy I could cry right now,” he shared. “I had COVID. That’s why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test.”
Unable to see his 2-year-old son, Benjamin, during his quarantine, the “Real Housewives” franchise producer declared that he is “all better now” and will be reuniting with his boy in short order.
Cohen first contracted COVID-19 in March 2020.
