Personalities

Before diving into college life, “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp has landed a summer job by the pool. In a new interview with Flaunt Magazine, the actor revealed he’s working as a lifeguard.

“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it’s kind of kept me grounded,” he said.

For Schnapp, the summer job is a “just-for-fun thing.”

The 17-year-old will pass his summer days patrolling the pool before he heads to the University of Pennsylvania for business school, he said. Schnapp initially thought of pursuing a degree in acting, but found it “kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new,” he told Flaunt.

Schnapp’s lifeguarding and upcoming time at college comes months after his turn as Will Byers on the buzzy fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

He will appear in the fifth and final season of the show, which is already in the works.

******

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed last week for divorce from the “Rocky” star and writer, 76, after a quarter century of marriage, according to a court document obtained Wednesday by the New York Daily News.

The 54-year-old model filed for a “dissolution of marriage” from the native New Yorker in Palm Beach County, Fla., where they shared a home, noting in the filing: “The marriage ... is irretrievably broken.”

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone said in a statement provided to the Daily News by a representative for the actor.

Stallone and Flavin — who had a role in her husband’s “Rocky V” and who later appeared in reality shows like “Good Day Live” and “American Gladiator” — met in 1988 and tied the knot nearly a decade later in London in 1997. They have three adult daughters .