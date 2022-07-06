Personalities

Macy Gray has reacted to backlash over recent comments viewed as transphobic, saying it was all a big misunderstanding.

The Grammy Award-winning musician was widely criticized on social media earlier this week after an appearance on TalkTV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

During Monday’s episode, Gray defined “woman” as “a human being with boobs … and a vagina” and said “just because you go change your [body] parts doesn’t make you a woman.”

A day later, the 54-year-old chart-topper clarified her previous statement, saying her words had been misunderstood and reaffirming her love and support for the trans community.

“ I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth,” Gray said in a statement.

Gray agreed with the 57-year-old broadcaster, who said he “supports all trans rights to fairness and equality,” and also shared his view that trans women should be prohibited from competing against cisgender women in sports.

***

Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement.

“Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “ Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Santana was released from the hospital during the night.

It was not immediately known when Santana would resume his tour, although Wednesday's show in Burgettstown, Pa., was postponed.