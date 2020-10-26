Personalities

After President Donald Trump called the English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen an unfunny “phony” and “a creep” in response to his buzzy new mockumentary, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Baron Cohen had a message for the president on Twitter.
“Donald — I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!” the actor and producer tweeted Saturday. “I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20 [Inauguration Day]. Let’s talk!”
On Friday, members of the press on Air Force One had asked Trump about “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which includes a controversial scene involving the president’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, as well as a sequence that shows Baron Cohen’s Borat wreaking havoc at an event headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” has been available to stream as of Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
***
Britain’s Prince Harry says it took him many years and the experience of living with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to understand how his privileged upbringing shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias.
Harry talked about racial inequality and social justice in a video discussion with the Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson as part of the GQ Heroes Conference, which is being broadcast this week.
“Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having had the upbringing and the education that I have, I had no idea what it was,” Harry said. “I had no idea it existed and then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”
Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, was raised in the royal family and educated at the exclusive prep school Eton before serving in the British Army. He married Meghan, a biracial American TV star, in 2018 in a church filled with royalty and celebrities.
— From wire reports