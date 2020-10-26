Personalities

After President Donald Trump called the English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen an unfunny “phony” and “a creep” in response to his buzzy new mockumentary, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Baron Cohen had a message for the president on Twitter.

“Donald — I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!” the actor and producer tweeted Saturday. “I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20 [Inauguration Day]. Let’s talk!”

On Friday, members of the press on Air Force One had asked Trump about “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which includes a controversial scene involving the president’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, as well as a sequence that shows Baron Cohen’s Borat wreaking havoc at an event headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” has been available to stream as of Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

