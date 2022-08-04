Personalities

Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said.

Erik Larson’s novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors.

Various Hollywood players circled the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with the aim of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese reportedly was set to direct.

Scorsese, DiCaprio and Reeves are among the series’ producers. There was no immediate word of an on-screen role for DiCaprio in the Hulu project, and its release date was not announced.

***

Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama (about a third of the usual per-season number) when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.

Pompeo is reducing her commitment as she prepares to star in an untitled, limited series based on the real-life story of a tangled 2010 adoption involving a U.S. couple. It’s for the streaming service Hulu, a Disney corporate sibling to ABC.

There will be newcomers to help pick up the slack at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Harry Shum Jr. will be among those joining the show as interns.

Pompeo will retain her duties as an executive producer and narrator for “Grey’s Anatomy,” said Deadline Hollywood, which reported the story Wednesday.