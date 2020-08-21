Personalities

Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.
The 87-year-old television comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court this week to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son, Dylan.
Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of Burnett’s three children, all of them daughters with Burnett’s second husband, TV producer Joe Hamilton. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.
Another of Burnett’s daughters, actor and writer Carrie Hamilton, spoke publicly about her own struggles with addiction, and her subsequent sobriety. She died of cancer in 2002 at age 38.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans are mourning the death of drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne.
The performer’s family confirmed the death Thursday on Instagram but did not release the cause.
Emmy-winner RuPaul Charles, who tweeted his condolences, was among the first to alert fans that the 34-year-old former contestant died. A family statement was later posted on DeVayne’s account.
“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy — from our family to hers,” RuPaul said in a statement Thursday on the show’s official account.
According to the family, “Never give up!” were the last words of DeVayne, who was known offstage as Zavion Davenport.
Despite being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened Broadway season will nonetheless have a Tony Awards.
Tony Award Productions said Friday that the celebration of live theater will be digital but offered no date or streaming platform. Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee “in the coming days.”
— From wire reports