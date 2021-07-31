Personalities

Motown vocal legend Smokey Robinson gratefully returned to the concert stage last weekend after having spent nearly two weeks hospitalized in December with COVID-19.

“I was in the hospital for 11 days before Christmas, and it wiped me out. It was touch and go,” the longtime Los Angeles resident told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday.

The famed singer-songwriter, who turned 81 on Feb. 19, is a 2002 National Medal of the Arts recipient and 1987 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. His July 24 concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Washington state’s Airway Heights, outside Spokane, was his first performance in front of a live audience since early 2020.

He had not previously disclosed that he had contracted the coronavirus.

“It messed with my vocal cords,” Robinson continued.

“I could barely talk for a month [afterward], so I had to continually work on myself to sing and get those muscles back,” he said.