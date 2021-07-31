Personalities

Motown vocal legend Smokey Robinson gratefully returned to the concert stage last weekend after having spent nearly two weeks hospitalized in December with COVID-19.
“I was in the hospital for 11 days before Christmas, and it wiped me out. It was touch and go,” the longtime Los Angeles resident told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday.
The famed singer-songwriter, who turned 81 on Feb. 19, is a 2002 National Medal of the Arts recipient and 1987 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. His July 24 concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Washington state’s Airway Heights, outside Spokane, was his first performance in front of a live audience since early 2020.
He had not previously disclosed that he had contracted the coronavirus.
“It messed with my vocal cords,” Robinson continued.
“I could barely talk for a month [afterward], so I had to continually work on myself to sing and get those muscles back,” he said.
As the leader of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, he wrote and recorded some of the most enduring pop songs of the 1960s before launching his solo career. As a staff writer for Motown Records, he helped craft chart-topping hits for The Temptations, Mary Wells and others. Bob Dylan famously hailed him as “our greatest living poet.”
Amanda Knox, the former American college student who was acquitted twice in Italy over the slaying of her roommate, is not happy about the latest Hollywood take on the sensational story.
She’s taking aim at Tom McCarthy’s new dramatic thriller, “Stillwater” — starring Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin — that is loosely based on the Italian murder case.
In a lengthy thread posted to Twitter and Medium on Thursday, the self-described “exoneree” took aim at those who “continue to profit” from her name, face and story without her consent, and commented more broadly on how power dynamics shape a story.
