Personalities

Lizzo is basking in her historical glory after playing a two-century-old crystal flute previously owned by the fourth president of the United States.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who is a trained flautist, shared a series of videos of the landmark moment from her Tuesday concert at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The jubilant musician, 34, said the Library of Congress lent her the 1813 crystal flute to briefly play onstage. The instrument was given to James Madison by Claude Laurent, a Parisian watchmaker and mechanic, in the early 1800s on the occasion of his second inauguration, according to the Library of Congress.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Lizzo gently took the instrument from its handler and immediately said “I’m scared” into the microphone.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winner then played a few notes, appearing in shock and awe at the “trilling” sound. Seconds later, she triumphantly — and gently — handed the instrument back to its handler, library curator Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford, who then put it back in its box.

***

Katie Couric said Wednesday she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent surgery and radiation treatment this summer to treat the tumor.

Couric, who memorably was tested for colon cancer on the “Today” show in 2000, announced her diagnosis in an essay on her website, saying she hoped it would encourage other women to be tested.

Couric, 65, was diagnosed on the first day of summer and had her final radiation treatment Tuesday.

“My left breast does feel like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine,” she wrote.

She underwent a lumpectomy on July 14 and began radiation treatment on Sept. 7.

“Please get your annual mammogram,” she said. “I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer.”