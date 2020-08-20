Personalities

We all know Kanye West is trying to run for president. But Kirsten Dunst wants to know what it has to do with her.
On Tuesday, the rapper tweeted a mockup for a “Kanye 2020 Vision” campaign poster, prominently featuring the “Spider-Man” actress. Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour also makes an appearance as well as several activists and other figures.
“What’s the message here,” Dunst shot back on Twitter Wednesday night. “And why am I apart of it?”
A representative for Dunst confirmed to People magazine that she had not agreed to the use of her image. Neither had Wintour, said a source close to the editor.
West launched his unlikely bid for the presidency on July 4, and since then has petitioned to appear on the ballot in at least 14 states.
Dunst endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders back in March.
***
Lee Daniels, Lulu Wang and Taraji P. Henson are among the talent participating in a series of virtual panels about inclusion and equity in Hollywood hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The organization that puts on the Oscars said Thursday that the panels rolling out through September and October will be available to the public.
Topics will include navigating Hollywood as a Black gay man, with Daniels and “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarrell Alvin McCraney, Latino erasure in Hollywood, with Marvel executive Victoria Alonso, documentaries, color-conscious casting and gender parity. There will also be a town hall focused on the organization’s Black membership.
The series, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” is part of the film academy’s push to further equity and inclusion in its ranks and in the industry.
It launched last month with a conversation between Whoopi Goldberg and civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson about the power of narrative. It’s currently available on YouTube.
