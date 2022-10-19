Personalities

“Friends” actor Matthew Perry feels “grateful to be alive” after a lengthy battle with addiction and repeated trips to rehab, he said in a new interview.

Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing on the show, said he was given a 2% chance of survival after his colon burst as a result of opioid use, according to People.

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs,” Perry, 53, told the magazine. “And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

The health crisis left him hospitalized for five months, including two weeks in a coma. He had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

The actor felt he could handle an addiction to alcohol toward the beginning of his tenure on “Friends,” which premiered on NBC in 1994 when he was 24.

“But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble,” Perry told People. “But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor [at the Emmys]?”

After 15 rehab stints and 14 stomach surgeries, Perry said he’s sober and “pretty healthy now.” He chronicles his addiction struggles in a new memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1.

***

For the first time in over a decade, Janet Jackson will perform in London, where she will kick off her “Black Diamond” world tour.

Jackson was supposed to go on tour in 2020, but was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour has since been reworked.

“She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production,” a source told The Sun.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer is said to be preparing fans for a “spectacular tour’” that will focus on the 25th anniversary of her “The Velvet Rope” album.