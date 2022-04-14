Personalities

There’s a new reason for Jennifer Lopez fans to get loud with excitement.

“Halftime,” a documentary exploring the career of the superstar singer, will make its world premiere on the Tribeca Festival’s opening night of June 8, organizers announced.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” actor Robert De Niro, who co-founded the Tribeca Festival, said Wednesday.

Directed by Amanda Micheli, the film will debut at the United Palace in Washington Heights. Lopez, 52, grew up nearby in the Bronx.

The premiere takes place less than a week before “Halftime” releases on Netflix on June 14.

Lopez, a two-time Grammy nominee who has sold tens of millions of records in her career, is known for hit songs such as “Let’s Get Loud,” “Jenny From the Block” and “On the Floor.” She’s also starred in films such as the biopic “Selena” and the romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner.”

She headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020.

***

A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press. But he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.